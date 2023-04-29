SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A two-alarm structure fire occurred after an encampment fire spread to a nearby warehouse Friday night in San Francisco’s Bayview neighborhood, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

Photo: SFFD Photo: SFFD

The fire started just before 10:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Bayshore Boulevard at an encampment where it quickly spread to a neighboring warehouse. It took 70 San Francisco firefighters and one-and-a-half hours to contain the fire, SFFD said.

No injuries were reported.

Bayshore Blvd. between the 500 and 800 blocks were closed for an hour after the fire was contained. SFFD’s Fire Investigation Task Force is currently investigating the incident.