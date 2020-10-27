‘Enchanted forest’ of lights coming to Golden Gate Park

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – It’s no question that 2020 has been difficult, but there are still reasons to get excited about the upcoming holiday season!

One reason: a whimsical wonderland of lights is coming to Golden Gate Park!

  • SF Rec and Park

From Dec. 1 to February 29, Peacock Meadow will transform into an enchanted forest art installation.

“Entwined” was designed by local artist Charles Gadeken to honor the park’s 150th anniversary.

The San Francisco Recreation and Park Department partnered with the San Francisco Parks Alliance non-profit to produce this event and will release information about tickets soon.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News