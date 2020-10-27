‘Enchanted forest’ of lights coming to Golden Gate Park

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – It’s no question that 2020 has been difficult, but there are still reasons to get excited about the upcoming holiday season!

One reason: a whimsical wonderland of lights is coming to Golden Gate Park!

SF Rec and Park



From Dec. 1 to February 29, Peacock Meadow will transform into an enchanted forest art installation.

“Entwined” was designed by local artist Charles Gadeken to honor the park’s 150th anniversary.

“Entwined” by San Francisco artist Charles Gadeken, will honor Golden Gate Park’s 150th Anniversary. We are excited to partner with @SFParksAlliance to bring this spectacular public art experience to life! #artinstallation #sf #sanfrancisco pic.twitter.com/yGYzALRdDJ — SF Rec and Park (@RecParkSF) October 26, 2020

The San Francisco Recreation and Park Department partnered with the San Francisco Parks Alliance non-profit to produce this event and will release information about tickets soon.

