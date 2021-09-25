End of an era: Popular East Bay store closing for good this weekend

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) — It’s the end of an era for a popular East Bay store.

For 92 years, it was the place people went to get outfitted in western attire.

Now Christesen’s Western Wear in downtown Pleasanton is about to ride off into the sunset.

Although the store is closing, you still have a little time to buy a stylish pair of boots, a cowboy hat or a western shirt.

Long time staff at Christesen’s Western Wear are getting ready to close a chapter.

“I just had a ball dressing everyone up,” Charlene Herbert said. “I just loved it all the young men came in they got their boots and I helped them with their hats and they looked really fine so girls get your cowboy.”

“The atmosphere, helping people out trying on their boots and my co workers,” Anna Cazarez said.

The store in the heart of downtown Pleasanton has been in business for more than 90 years.

It’s filled with western apparel from boots to jeans — now marked half off.

On Saturday, customers took advantage of the closing sale.

“It’s pretty sad that it’s closing down because it’s a nice store here in a great area,” Chris Aleman said.

But the area, surrounded by restaurants and bars, is not enough for the shop to stay open.

Store manager Freddy Schoorl says it’s perhaps the sigh of the times.

“Business has been slowing down. I’d say the last 10 years we’ve seen a steady decline,” Schoorl said. “It’s just not COVID, it’s just a steady decline in business and it’s not feasible to keep on going.”

Schoorl adds online buying has made business hard these days.

The store closes forever Funday afternoon at 5 p.m. when doors lock up for the last time.

“Come on down on Sunday, September 26 is our closing day we’d like to see you and thank you for being our customer,” Schoorl said.