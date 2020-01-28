‘Enough is enough’: Brentwood restaurant owner speaking out after business targeted by thieves

BRENTWOOD (KRON) — A small business owner in the East Bay is speaking out, saying enough is enough after thieves target a Brentwood family’s restaurant by breaking in through the roof.

Debris was scattered everywhere in the restaurant’s bathroom after thieves broke in through the ceiling last week.

They then made their way to other parts of the restaurant.

“It was a huge hole in the women’s bathroom and we were just like in complete shock,” the business owner said.

It happened Friday at the Chaman Kabob restaurant in Brentwood.

The place was closed but business owner Naz Fazli says the vandals first broke into a lock box that gave them access to a room, which then allowed them to reach the roof.

“Actually went to the roof, tried to go into another business, they were not successful, they ended up coming into our business through the roof, coming down through the women’s restroom,” she said. “Going and just taking money, personal belongings, our system’s tablets, whatever they can get their hands on and they went right back up the roof.”

Fazli has since fixed the ceiling but says thousands of dollars worth of items were taken.

This is the second time they’ve been hit by thieves in the past year and a half.

She believes the city and police department need to do a better job in keeping small businesses safe.

“My frustration is that I feel like nothing is being done to resolve these type of matters,” Fazli said. “I think the crime aspect is increasing with no end in sight at this point. Really, enough is enough. We would like to talk to the city, be at the table. We want to figure out what the solutions are. We want a voice for all small business owners in the community.”

KRON4 reached out to the police department about this case, but did not hear back.

