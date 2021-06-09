‘Enough lethal doses to wipe out SF’s population four times over’: SFPD makes massive fentanyl bust

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco police made a massive drug bust that included the seizure of over 16 pounds of fentanyl on June 3.

Two semi-automatic, unregistered, un-serialized firearms, also known as ghost guns, over $45,000, a “kilo press” and nearly 30 total pounds of drugs, including the fentanyl, were recovered.

“The amount of fentanyl seized in this single operation is enough lethal overdoses to wipe out San Francisco’s population four times over,” said Scott. “Fentanyl remains the primary chemical culprit in the record-shattering number of fatal overdoses plaguing our City, and the recovery of semi-automatic ghost guns along with this haul of deadly drugs most likely intended for the Tenderloin is ominous. SFPD’s Narcotics Detail and patrol officers have done heroic work in this operation and on the street every day to seize these deadly drugs and bring these increasingly dangerous drug dealers to justice.”

Officers served three search warrants in Oakland on the 1700 block of 28th Avenue, the 2900 block of 35th Avenue, and the 9800 block of MacArthur Boulevard.

At the MacArthur Boulevard location, where narcotics officers found a large quantity of unpackaged fentanyl, the Oakland Fire Department declared the location a hazardous materials scene and rendered the scene safe.

Officers took into custody 5 adult male suspects whose ages range from 23 to 45 years old. The suspects were booked on various narcotics-related charges at Santa Rita Jail.

In the first five months of 2021, SFPD officers have booked 248 people for sales or possession for sale of dangerous drugs, seized over $104,000, and seized over 17 pounds of fentanyl, over one pound of cocaine, almost five pounds of crack cocaine, over seven pounds of heroin and over ten pounds of methamphetamine.