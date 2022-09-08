MENLO PARK, Calif. (KRON) — A man was convicted by a jury on Thursday for storming onto Facebook’s campus in Menlo Park and threatening to kill employees.

David Alexander Wolpert was enraged because his Facebook account had been suspended, according to San Mateo County prosecutors.

On Nov. 5, 2020, he drove from Sacramento to Menlo Park, went onto the social media company’s campus, and confronted a security guard, prosecutors said.

Wolpert told the guard, “You need to tell all security that they need to get their (expletive) together. This is the second time I’m here. If I come a third time, I’m killing all of you,” according to the DA’s Office.

Prosecutors said Wolpert then pulled out a pocketknife to show that he was not joking.

He said, “If I have to come a third time, you’re all gonna die. I’ll give you guys a month to get it together,” according to prosecutors.

Wolpert was arrested by Menlo Park Police Department officers.

The jury deliberated for an hour on Thursday before convicting Wolpert of making criminal threats. He will be sentenced on October 7.