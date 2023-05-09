Contra Costa Health (CCH) as of Tuesday morning doesn’t have an estimated time for the reopening of the Amtrak station in Martinez after it was closed Monday evening when mercury was discovered in the parking lot. The county’s hazardous materials team was at the site doing assessment and cleanup overnight and was scheduled to return Tuesday morning.

CCH confirmed the presence of mercury in the parking lot of the train station at 6:57 p.m. Monday after investigating a reported hazardous spill there around 5:45 p.m. CCH said it had no information that anyone has been harmed. The train station closed and passengers disembarked, the agency said.

