Equinox, SoulCycle customers threaten boycott over Trump fundraiser

WASHINGTON (AP) — Customers are threatening to boycott the Equinox and SoulCycle fitness chains after reports that the chairman of their parent company will hold a fundraiser for President Donald Trump.

Equinox has released the following statement in response:

“To our community: Many members raised their concerns about a political fundraiser taking place later this week. We want to let you know that Equinox and SoulCycle have nothing to do with the event and do not support it. As is consistent with our policies, no company profits are used to find politicians. In fact, we are committed to all our members and the communities we live in. We believe in tolerance and equality, and will always stay true to those values. Mr. Ross is a passive investor and is not involved in the management of either business. We appreciate all who have reached out to us. “ Equinox

Billionaire real estate developer Stephen Ross also owns the Miami Dolphins.

The Washington Post first reported Tuesday on the fundraiser in New York on Friday.

A Republican campaign official, speaking on condition of anonymity because the event had not been officially announced, confirmed it to The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Ross has issued a statement saying, “I always have been an active participant in the democratic process.”

Ross and Trump have been friends for 40 years.

