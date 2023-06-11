SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Escape from Alcatraz Triathlon is back Sunday with two-thousand athletes from around the world taking part in what is pegged as one of the most challenging multi-sporting events in the world.

There are three parts to the triathlon which start with a 1.5-mile swim from Alcatraz to the San Francisco Bay. The race continues with an 18-mile bike ride out to the Great Highway and through Golden Gate Park ending with an eight mile run though the Golden Gate National Recreation Area and to the finish line at Marina Green.

The race started at 7:15 a.m. and medals are expected to be awarded around noon. The public is advised to expect traffic delays as some roads are blocked for the event.