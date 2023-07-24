(KRON) — Dozens of goats that escaped their enclosure in Pinole had to be corralled and re-contained by law enforcement, according to the Pinole Police Department. Officers responded to the 1800 block of Shea Drive to assist with recapturing the goats.

Video posted to the Pinole PD Facebook page showed dozens of the animals roaming the street and sidewalks and grazing in people’s yards.

The news of the great goat escape came the same day that BART would be replacing its fire mitigation goats with a herd of sheep this year.

Officers did not specify how the goats escaped or how long it took to re-contain them.