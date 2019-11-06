2 murder suspects who escaped Monterey County Jail arrested by feds

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The two inmates who broke out of the Monterey County Jail have been arrested.

According to the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Jonathan Salazar and 21-year-old Santos Fonseca were arrested by border patrol officers.

No other details were immediately available.

A press conference will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday for authorities to release more details.

The two inmates had escaped through a hole in the ceiling on Sunday, Nov. 3 and had been on the run since.

