2 murder suspects who escaped Monterey County Jail arrested by feds

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The two inmates who broke out of the Monterey County Jail have been arrested.
According to the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Jonathan Salazar and 21-year-old Santos Fonseca were arrested by border patrol officers.
No other details were immediately available.
A press conference will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday for authorities to release more details.
The two inmates had escaped through a hole in the ceiling on Sunday, Nov. 3 and had been on the run since.
