DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) — A domestic dispute between an estranged husband and wife lead to a deadly shooting inside a Dublin apartment, police said.

Dublin Police Department investigators classified the November 20 killing as “self-defense.” The shooting happened inside Sofi Apartments at 7100 San Ramon Road.

The wife was in a romantic relationship with a man who lived in the apartment, according to police. While she was at the apartment, her estranged husband showed up and a physical altercation broke out between the two men, police said.

“The altercation resulted in the shooting death of the estranged husband,” DPD wrote. “Based on the initial investigation and witness statements, it is believed the homeowner shot the estranged husband of his acquaintance in self defense of his life.”

The shooter had never met his lover’s estranged husband before the husband showed up at his apartment Sunday, according to investigators. The gun was legally owned.

Dublin police released few other details on Tuesday. “The names of the individuals involved will not be released at this time,” DPD stated.

Police said their investigation is ongoing and a review from the District Attorney’s Office is underway to determine whether criminal charges will be filed.

Back in 2020, no charges were filed by prosecutors against another Dublin homeowner who fatally shot his ex-girlfriend and investigators said he acted in self-defense.

Adrianna Navarro, 28, of Vallejo, went to her ex-boyfriend’s townhouse on Jan. 1, 2020 to retrieve some of her possessions, according to police. The couple had recently broken up.

Navarro was accompanied by another man, Rickey White Jr., who had a gun, according to police. The homeowner heard someone knocking loudly on his front door, grabbed his gun, and opened the door. When White and Navarro attempted to assault the homeowner, he fatally shot Navarro, police said. White was also shot, but survived.