(KRON) — Angus Cloud, the actor best known for his role in the HBO series “Euphoria,” has been found dead at his family’s home in Oakland, according to a report in TMZ that was corroborated by an additional report in Variety. He starred as Fezco on 16 episodes of the HBO show in addition to appearances in “North Hollywood,” “The Perfect Women” and music videos with Becky G and Juice WRLD.

Cloud, who was born in Oakland according to his IMDB page, recently lost his father, according to TMZ. Reports offered no indication as to how Cloud died.

He was 25 years old.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.