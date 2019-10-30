Evacuation orders downgraded, lifted in parts of Sonoma County

Live Now
(KRON) – Evacuation orders in parts of Sonoma County have been downgraded to a warning or lifted on Wednesday afternoon. 

Residents in the following areas are able to return home as orders have been LIFTED:

  • Zone 4B: South of Westside Road to Millcreek Road within Zone 4
  • Zone 7: All areas West of Healdsburg and Windsor. Throughout the Russian River Valley to Bodega Bay
  • Zone 8A: North of Occidental Road within Zone 8.
  • Zone 8B: Areas South of Occidental Road within Zone 8
  • All areas within the Santa Rosa City limits including Zone 9 & Zone 10

These areas have been downgraded to an EVACUATION WARNING:

  • Zone 1A: Area South of Canyon Road to Alexander Valley Road. West of Highway 128 to Highway 101.
  • Zone 3A: Area South of Alexander Valley Road, East of Highway 101, and West of Highway 128, North of the fireline, Including all areas within the Healdsburg City Limit.
  • Zone 3B: The Windsor town limits, including area North of Arata Lane.
  • Zone 5A: Area East of Highway 101 and Fulton Road, West of Redwood Hill Road at Mark West Springs Road and the Zone 6 Boundary, North of Wood Road and Dennis Lane, South of E. Shiloh Road and the fire line.
  • Zone 6: Areas North and East of Santa Rosa City limit. East to Sonoma County/Napa County Line and South of the Zone 5B Border

These areas remain under an EVACUATION ORDER:

  • Zone 1B: West of Lake County Line, North and East of Highway 128. South of Cloverdale, East of Asti Road/Geyserville Ave at Canyon Road. Including Asti Road.
  • Zone 3C: Area South of Highway 128 and the fireline, East of Windsor Town limits, North of Faught Road at Shiloh Road and the Zone 5B boundary.
  • Zone 5B: Area South of Highway 128 and Yellow Jacket Ranch Road, West of Highway 128 and the Zone 6 boundary to the Zone 3C boundary, including areas accessed East of Shiloh Ridge Road at Mayacama Club Drive.

