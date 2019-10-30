Evacuation orders downgraded, lifted in parts of Sonoma County

(KRON) – Evacuation orders in parts of Sonoma County have been downgraded to a warning or lifted on Wednesday afternoon.

Residents in the following areas are able to return home as orders have been LIFTED:

Zone 4B : South of Westside Road to Millcreek Road within Zone 4

: South of Westside Road to Millcreek Road within Zone 4 Zone 7 : All areas West of Healdsburg and Windsor. Throughout the Russian River Valley to Bodega Bay

: All areas West of Healdsburg and Windsor. Throughout the Russian River Valley to Bodega Bay Zone 8A : North of Occidental Road within Zone 8.

: North of Occidental Road within Zone 8. Zone 8B : Areas South of Occidental Road within Zone 8

: Areas South of Occidental Road within Zone 8 All areas within the Santa Rosa City limits including Zone 9 & Zone 10

These areas have been downgraded to an EVACUATION WARNING:

Zone 1A : Area South of Canyon Road to Alexander Valley Road. West of Highway 128 to Highway 101.

: Area South of Canyon Road to Alexander Valley Road. West of Highway 128 to Highway 101. Zone 3A : Area South of Alexander Valley Road, East of Highway 101, and West of Highway 128, North of the fireline, Including all areas within the Healdsburg City Limit.

: Area South of Alexander Valley Road, East of Highway 101, and West of Highway 128, North of the fireline, Including all areas within the Healdsburg City Limit. Zone 3B : The Windsor town limits, including area North of Arata Lane.

: The Windsor town limits, including area North of Arata Lane. Zone 5A : Area East of Highway 101 and Fulton Road, West of Redwood Hill Road at Mark West Springs Road and the Zone 6 Boundary, North of Wood Road and Dennis Lane, South of E. Shiloh Road and the fire line.

: Area East of Highway 101 and Fulton Road, West of Redwood Hill Road at Mark West Springs Road and the Zone 6 Boundary, North of Wood Road and Dennis Lane, South of E. Shiloh Road and the fire line. Zone 6: Areas North and East of Santa Rosa City limit. East to Sonoma County/Napa County Line and South of the Zone 5B Border

These areas remain under an EVACUATION ORDER: