Storm coverage: Evacuation orders issued across San Mateo County

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Evacuation warnings issued in San Mateo County were upgraded to evacuation orders on Sunday, according to officials.

Evacuation orders have been issued for the following areas:

  • South Coast Zone SMC-E019, which includes Ano Nuevo State Park, Whitehouse Canyon Road and areas south of Gazos Creek Road east of Highway 1
  • South Coast Zone SMC-E038, which includes Butano State Park and the community of Barranca Knolls, west of Cloverdale Road
  • The communities of Loma Mar and Dearborn Park in Zone SMC-E018
  • The community of Butano Canyon in Zone SMC-E096

Residents should evacuate immediately.

Half Moon Bay High School, located at 1 Lewis Foster Dr., is open as a temporary evacuation shelter.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch and Wind Advisory to the CZU Lightning Complex burn area, increasing the potential for debris flows, downed trees and power outages.

