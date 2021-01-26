Winter storm: These areas of San Mateo County are under evacuation orders

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Parts of San Mateo County are under evacuation orders effective immediately:

South Coast Zone SMC-E019, which includes Coastanoa and Año Nuevo State Park. This includes Whitehouse Canyon Road and areas south of Gazos Creek Road.

The Communities of Loma Mar and Dearborn Park in Zone SMC-E018.

South Coast Zone SMC-038, which includes Butano State Park and the Community of Barranca Knolls, west of Cloverdale Road.

The Community of Butano Canyon in Zone SMC-E-098

The evacuations are in effect due to the forecasted rainfall amounts and increased risk of potential debris flow in the aforementioned areas around the CZU Lightning Complex burn area.

A temporary evacuation shelter has been set up at Pescadero High School located at 360 Butano Cutoff.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.