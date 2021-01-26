Winter storm: These areas of San Mateo County are under evacuation orders

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Parts of San Mateo County are under evacuation orders effective immediately:
- South Coast Zone SMC-E019, which includes Coastanoa and Año Nuevo State Park. This includes Whitehouse Canyon Road and areas south of Gazos Creek Road.
- The Communities of Loma Mar and Dearborn Park in Zone SMC-E018.
- South Coast Zone SMC-038, which includes Butano State Park and the Community of Barranca Knolls, west of Cloverdale Road.
- The Community of Butano Canyon in Zone SMC-E-098
The evacuations are in effect due to the forecasted rainfall amounts and increased risk of potential debris flow in the aforementioned areas around the CZU Lightning Complex burn area.
A temporary evacuation shelter has been set up at Pescadero High School located at 360 Butano Cutoff.
