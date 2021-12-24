Evacuation orders lifted after crews clear oil spill, crash in Fremont

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are still working to clear a crash and oil spill on I-680 in Fremont early Friday morning.

A big rig full of gasoline overturned and shut down the freeway forcing hundreds of people to evacuate their homes.

First responders and a hazmat crew spent much of Christmas Eve cleaning up I-680 in Fremont after about 7,900 gallons of gasoline spilled into a storm drain and retention pond.

Before this big rig overturned, Officer Tyler Hahn with the California Highway Patrol says the truck was involved in a crash with a stalled SUV that spun out.

All happening before 5 a.m. Friday, just south of Auto Mall Parkway.

The gasoline prompted the evacuation for about 100 homes.

Manoj Sharma got a text from his neighbors around 6 a.m.

On the other side of the wall, for Anthony Grof’s home, the evacuation order was lifted in the afternoon.

Hahn says wet roads may be a factor in the crash.

The driver of the big rig suffered minor bruising to his face.

Traffic was slow going as several agencies responded.

Alameda County Fire, Fremont fire, Department of Fish and Game, and Caltrans all worked together to clear the scene.