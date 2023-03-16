The County of Monterey, Calif. logo. seal (Photo courtesy of the County of Monterey)

Monterey County officials have lifted evacuation orders for the Arroyo Seco area west of Greenfield and for the town of San Ardo, according to an announcement issued late Wednesday night. The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office lifted the orders, according to the announcement.

“Evacuation Orders remain in effect for homes west of the slide (Jorgenson Flats) and south of the river from Sycamore Flats (Grandma Flats) until further notice.” To view an evacuation map, see the Monterey County Emergency Information App.

