Evacuation orders, warnings for Bay Area Atmospheric River event

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The Atmospheric River event caused evacuation orders and warnings in the Bay Area this week due to flooding and dangerous debris flow.

You can type your address into the search bar within the map below to see the latest on evacuations where you live:

San Mateo County

An Evacuation order is in place for the following regions as of Tuesday:

Coastanoa, Año Nuevo, Whitehouse Canyon Rd, Gazos Crk, Butano, Barranca Knolls, Loma Mar & Dearborn Park.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said residents can seek temporary shelter & resources Pescadero High School.

People with pets are able to get assistance.

Sonoma County

No evacuation orders for Sonoma County, but a Flash Flood Watch went into effect just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Solano County

Just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, an evacuation warning was issued for a part of the LNU burn scar due to possible flash flooding.

Napa County

An evacuation warning was issued for residents living in burn areas at higher risk of flash flooding, mud, and debris flows in Napa County.

Santa Cruz County

Evacuation orders are in place and will be extended through Wednesday night, according to Santa Cruz County.

Affected areas:

Ben Lomond Fire District

Boulder Creek Fire District

Felton Fire District

Santa Cruz County Fire Dept

Temporary evacuation centers are available at San Lorenzo Valley High School, Scotts Valley Community Center and Pacific Elementary School.