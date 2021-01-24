Upcoming storm prompts evacuation warnings for parts of Santa Cruz County

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Evacuation Warnings have been issued for parts of Santa Cruz County, CAL Fire CZU announced Sunday.

San Lorenzo Valley area and the north coast of Santa Cruz County.

Residents impacted should be prepared to leave immediately with a go bag and evacuation plan.

Evacuation Warnings Issued for Areas in Santa Cruz County

Please see this link for information: https://t.co/FAz2DI6NWD pic.twitter.com/cDIrmyQAKI — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) January 25, 2021

Click here to find your zone.

With the upcoming atmospheric river and potential for debris flow, the San Lorenzo Valley area is under an evacuation warning.

High winds and heavy rain is expected late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service says the Santa Cruz Mountains could see anywhere from 8-12 inches of rain.