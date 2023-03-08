WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — Watsonville police issued an evacuation warning for parts of the city on Wednesday night with a storm set to roll in on Thursday.

The evacuation zone is in the eastern part of the city, particularly in areas east of East Beach Street and McKenzie Avenue. Refer to the map below to see which areas are under an evacuation warning.

“There is a strong likelihood these areas will flood during this week’s storm,” police said. “Residents should be prepared, protect their property, and be ready to leave should conditions change.”

An atmospheric river is expected to bring in storm conditions across the Bay Area beginning Thursday. A flood watch has been issued for the region.

“March has been an interesting weather month already and as we get in to the second half of this week, that trend continues,” KRON4 Meteorologist Kyla Grogan said. “After a cool system that’s brought us chilly air, rain and even snow at our peaks, we are now looking at the potential for an atmospheric river to set up beginning on Thursday bringing us very heavy rain.”

The National Weather Service said that rain totals on Thursday and Friday could reach record levels in some areas. Heavy winds are anticipated as well.