Evacuation warnings to be lifted Wednesday in West Marin

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (BCN) — The Marin County Sheriff’s Office is lifting the evacuation warnings in West Marin effective 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The Woodward Fire, located in the Point Reyes National Seashore area of Marin County, was 95 percent contained as of Wednesday morning, with 168 personnel working at the fire.

Point Reyes National Seashore remains closed to the public, according to the sheriff’s office.

The current map with the perimeter of the fire and evacuations can be found by clicking here.

Copyright © 2020 by Bay City News, Inc.