Evacuations in effect as Crews Fire near Gilroy grows to 1,500 acres

GILROY, Calif. (KRON) – Firefighters continue to battle two large fires in the South Bay.

The Crews Fire burning near Gilroy in Santa Clara County sparked Sunday along Crews Road and Oak Spring Circle.

That fire has burned more than 1,500 acres so far and is 15% contained.

People are asked to avoid the area near Crews Road to Canada Road.

Evacuations along Canada Road remain in effect.

The Park Fire, which sparked Sunday morning near Morgan Hill, has burned more than 340 acres and is 70% contained.

Evacuations prompted by the Park Fire have since been lifted.

