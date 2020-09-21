BELMONT, Calif. (KRON) – Evacuations have been issued in San Juan Canyon from East Laurel Creek Rd. to Cipriani Bl. due to a fire in Belmont.
Belmont Police Dept. tweeted about the evacuations on Monday afternoon at 4:17 p.m.
Latest Stories:
- Santa Clara University classes resume online, hope for in-person learning as soon as possible
- Evacuations issued in Belmont amid growing fire
- 49ers DE Nick Bosa to miss rest of season, MRI confirms torn ACL
- Dolphin rescued from pond after being trapped by Hurricane Sally storm surge
- ‘Dreamer’ worries about DACA with Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing