Evacuations issued in Belmont amid growing fire

BELMONT, Calif. (KRON) – Evacuations have been issued in San Juan Canyon from East Laurel Creek Rd. to Cipriani Bl. due to a fire in Belmont.

Belmont Police Dept. tweeted about the evacuations on Monday afternoon at 4:17 p.m.

