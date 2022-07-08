Crews are responding to this brush fire in Morgan Hill on July 8 (Cal Fire SCU).

MORGAN Hill, Calif. (KRON) — Evacuations have been ordered due to a brush fire Friday afternoon in Morgan Hill, Cal Fire SCU tweeted. Residents in the area of Armsby Road to Sycamore Avenue, Hardy Lane, and Tahara Way are ordered to evacuate.

The evacuation center is at the Morgan Hill Community Center located at 17000 Monterey Rd. Officials said the fire is burning in the area of Armbsy Road and Sleepy Valley Road in an unincorporated portion of West Morgan Hill.

As of 2:45 p.m., the fire is five acres and is 10% contained. Officials said 20 homes in the nearby area are under mandatory evacuation orders.

There are road closures in the area.

