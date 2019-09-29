Mandatory evacuations lifted following 3-alarm fire in Sonoma County

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — A 3-alarm fire was reported in Schellville, a community in Sonoma County.

As of 6:16 p.m., all evacuations have been lifted, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say it is now safe to return to homes and businesses.

Update 9/28 6:16pm: EVACUATIONS LIFTED in Schellville near Hwy 116/121. You may return to the area. Be cautious of emergency vehicles still in the area. — Sonoma Sheriff (@sonomasheriff) September 29, 2019

Mandatory evacuations were in order within one mile of the three-way stop at Highway 116 and Highway 121, on Arnold Drive.

The “Arnold Fire”, reported as 10 to 15 acres with multiple structures involved, is now fully contained.

No additional details are available at this time.

