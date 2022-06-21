SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Evacuations have been ordered in a San Mateo County wildfire on Tuesday afternoon. The fire is at Edgewood Road and Crestview Drive.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

The fire has caused a power outage in the Emerald Hills area. As of 3:13 p.m., 2,733 PG&E customers were without power.

Evacuations have been ordered for a zone north of Southview Way and Fox Hollow Lane, south of Hillcrest Way, east of West California Way and Hillcrest Way and West of Emerald Estates Court and Jefferson Avenue. Another zone requiring evacuations is defined as north of Hillcrest Way, south of Mountain View Way, east of Sylvan Way and Glenloch Way and west of Lakeview Way.

The order is for an “immediate threat to life.” An evacuation warning was also issued in an area that includes Canada College and Canada Apartments. In the map below, zones RWS-E003 and RWC-E002 have required evacuations. WSD-E099 has an evacuation warning.

Image of evacuation zones from Zonehaven.

Cal Fire asked people to avoid the area and watch for emergency vehicles on the road.

This is a developing story. Stick with KRON4 for updates.