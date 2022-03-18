SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A propane tank leak that led to evacuations on the 1200 block of Van Dyke Avenue in the Bayview was resolved midday Friday.

According to the San Francisco Fire Department, two thousand-gallon propane tanks had a small leak. Nobody was injured, and in spite of initial reports there was no fire, according to Lt. Jonathan Baxter No one was injured, Baxter said.

The San Francisco Fire Department had ordered door-to-door evacuations. People were asked to “follow orders of uniformed public servants.”

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management told residents to “avoid the area of 1200 block of Van Dyke Avenue cross of Ingalls and Hawes streets due to fire activity.” Again, this was a misunderstanding as there was no fire.