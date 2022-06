VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — Evacuations have been ordered for a brush fire that has burned 30 acres in Vacaville on Wednesday afternoon. The fire was first reported by Cal Fire at 3:33 p.m. in the 8600 block of Wintu Way.

Evacuations have been ordered for all residents on Wintu Way and Campos Lane.

The fire has been named the Wintu Fire. People driving in the area are asked to use caution and yield to emergency vehicles.

#WintuFire – CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit is responding to a vegetation fire near the 8600 block of Wintu Way, Vacaville, CA. If traveling in the area please use caution and give way to emergency vehicles. #CALFIRE#CALFIRELNU pic.twitter.com/k71fovyIbT — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) June 22, 2022

