Evacuations underway after fire grows to 600 acres near Gilroy

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A grass fire reported near Gilroy has grown to 600 acres, according to Cal Fire.

Crews responded to Crews Road just before 3 p.m. and reported the fire was burning 30 acres.

Officials say structures are involved and multiple remain threatened.

Evacuations are underway off Canada Road.

The public is advised to avoid the area.

KRON4 crew is on its way to the scene.

Check back for updates

