Evacuations underway after fire grows to 600 acres near Gilroy

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A grass fire reported near Gilroy has grown to 600 acres, according to Cal Fire.

Crews responded to Crews Road just before 3 p.m. and reported the fire was burning 30 acres.

Officials say structures are involved and multiple remain threatened.

#CrewsFire [Update] Fire is now at 600 acres. Additional evacuations of Canada Road are ongoing. pic.twitter.com/u0FPfcpMv0 — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) July 5, 2020

Evacuations are underway off Canada Road.

The public is advised to avoid the area.

KRON4 crew is on its way to the scene.

