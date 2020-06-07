Live Now
Evacuations underway after fire grows to 150 acres in Solano County

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are battling a 150-acre fire in Solano County, according to CAL Fire.

The wildland fire was reported in the 8000 block of Quail Canyon Road north of Vacaville in Solano County.

It is currently 150 acres and 0% contained, officials say.

Mandatory evacuations are underway for Quail Canyon Road from Pleasants Valley Road to Hwy 128.

The fire was first reported to be burning 7 acres around 4:36 p.m.

No further details are available at this time.

