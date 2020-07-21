Evacuations underway due to brush fire burning near Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) – Evacuations are underway near Brentwood after a fire broke out along the Holland Tract Monday afternoon, according to East Contra Coast Fire Protection District.
As of 6 p.m. fire crews reported that the fire had grown to 40 acres and evacuations were underway for residents near Brentwood Marina.
The fire is off of Delta Road and Holland Tract Road, northeast of Brentwood.
Fire officials reported that the fire was 20 acres at 3:42 p.m. and was growing due to the wind.
Cal Fire is assisting in battling the fire.
Check back for more updates as this is developing.
