NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) — Evacuations are underway due to an active fire burning in Novato Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Residents in the area of Cowbarn Lane, Mariposa Lane, Larkspur Lane and Cheda Knolls Drive need to evacuate immediately.

Officials say the fire is threatening buildings.

Personnel from the Novato Fire Department and Novato Police Department are at the scene.

No other details were immediately available.

Check back for updates as this is a developing story.