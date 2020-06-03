Live Now
Fire burning in Suisun City prompts evacuations

Bay Area

Photo courtesy of Suisun City Police

SUISUN CITY, Calif. (KRON) – Firefighters responded to a fire that broke out in Suisun City on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say residents in the area of Elmwood and Maple are being evacuated.

At this time, Suisun City police ask you to avoid the area of Kellogg Street and the boat launch area.

No other details have been released at this time.

Check back for details as this is developing.

