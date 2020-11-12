Gas leak, fire in SF prompts evacuations

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Evacuations were underway Thursday due to a gas leak with a fire in San Francisco, according to authorities.

The gas leak was reported in the area of 1000 Fulton Street near Alamo Square Park. Evacuations were in place on Fulton Street between Pierce Street and Steiner Street.

The San Francisco Fire Department said a service line was hit by construction workers, resulting in a minor injury for one adult.

Around 4:30 p.m., PG&E crews shut off gas service to two buildings nearby where the incident occurred. PG&E anticipates the service will be restored within a few hours.

Gas service to 1086 Fulton will remain off as PG&E crews evaluate the damage to determine what repairs will be necessary.

PG&E released a statement Thursday saying a third-party, not associated with PG&E, was working in the area and damaged a gas service line.

PG&E and SFFD are on scene working to control the area.

No structures were damaged.

The incident was first reported around 3:05 p.m.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area.

