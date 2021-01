MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) – A fire burning in Milpitas has prompted evacuations for several streets on Monday night.

The fire department is working to put out the fire in the area of Country Club Drive.

Milpitas Police have reported that evacuations are underway for:

Cervantez Ct.

Camarillo Ct.

Calaveras Ridge Dr.

Calera Creek Heights Dr.

The @MilpitasFire is currently working an active fire in the area of Country Club Drive in #Milpitas. #MilpitasPD officers have started an evacuation of Cervantez Ct., Camarillo Ct., Calaveras Ridge Dr., & Calera Creek Heights Dr. Roadways in & around the area will be impacted. — Milpitas Police (@MilpitasPD) January 19, 2021

At this time, roads in the area will be impacted.

No other details have been released at this time.

Check back for updates as this is developing.