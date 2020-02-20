Evacuee cleared to return home shares quarantine experience at Travis AFB

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) – More evacuees held at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield were released on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention medically cleared the group from having the novel coronavirus.

They had been under quarantine for the past two weeks.

Having been under federal quarantine the past two weeks, Jeffrey Ho says he and the three dozen other evacuees bused Wednesday morning from Travis Air Force Base to San Francisco International Airport took their latest adversity in stride when the bus broke down approaching the Bay Bridge.

“It felt really weird to even be inside a bus because I was just so used to not being in a vehicle,” Ho said.

He says he’s just happy to be headed back home to Southern California after spending most of his days stuck in a hotel room at the air force base streaming movies and exercising when he could.

“They only asked that you come and let them check your body temp twice a day, and they would just ask you if you have any of the symptoms that they’re talking about and that’s pretty much it. you’re free to roam around,” Ho said.

He says the evacuees just had to stay within the fence at the airbase hotel.

On Tuesday, Ho and all of the other evacuees received a letter from the CDC stating they no longer require quarantine.

Ho was on vacation with his wife and daughter in a city outside Wuhan, China during the novel coronavirus outbreak.

He flew back to the states and had his family stay behind so he could get back to work.

“I’ll be alone at home, but still to go back to work, even though there’s coronavirus keeping me from working, bills don’t stop coming,” Ho said.

Ho says once health officials say that the viral outbreak is under control in Wuhan, he intends to fly back to China to pick his one-year-old daughter and wife up and bring them back to Southern California.

Latest posts on the coronavirus: