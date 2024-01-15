(KRON) – In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, several events are happening throughout the Bay Area to commemorate and honor his life and work, including his role in the American Civil Rights Movement.

The Northern California MLK Community Foundation is hosting many events.

At 8 a.m. on Monday, the MLK Community Foundation is hosting its annual breakfast with a special guest: former San Francisco mayor Willie Brown. The breakfast will be followed by the annual march, which begins at 11 a.m. The march will begin outside the San Francisco Caltrans station between Fourth Street and King Street. San Francisco Mayor London Breed will join the march.

Caltrans is offering free rides to the march at Yerba Buena Gardens with a festival and other activities.

In the East Bay, Oakland Public Works is leading dozens of volunteer service events across Oakland beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Monday.

In El Cerrito, the 35th annual MLK parade and rally is set to begin at 10 a.m. on Monday outside of El Cerrito City Hall. The parade is set to end at El Cerrito High School. The rally will start at 11 a.m.