Evergreen School District to close 2 schools due to budget deficit

SAN JOSE (KRON) – The Evergreen School District in San Jose is closing two schools due to a budget deficit shortfall and a declining student enrollment.

This is according to the new District Superintendent Dr. Emy Flores who is tasked with making the difficult decision of which schools will be shutting its doors at the end of the year.

A public meeting was held Wednesday night and it was an emotional night for parents worried about their children’s school may close.

“We are just in a very difficult situation and this is something that needs to happen,” Flores said.

An advisory committee recommended two schools to close, Laurelwood and Dove Hill Elementary Schools.

A final vote will take place next month.

Dr. Flores says an additional school will need to shut down at the end of next year but a vote on that will need to take place much later.

All of this is because of a $12-million budget deficit shortfall and that over the past five years, the district has lost 2,500 students and expects to lose another 1,500 over the next few years because of the growth of Silicon Valley.