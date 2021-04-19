Evergreen School District welcomes students back to class

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — While the kids rested up for their big day back in class in over a year, school staff decorated Tom Matsumoto Elementary School with balloons.

It’s been 13 months since kids were learning in person in the Evergreen School District in San Jose.

Nearly half of the district’s 9700+ students are returning to schools four days a week. It includes grades TK through 8th.

Transitional kindergarten, 1st and 2nd graders are the first to go back on Monday, as well as seventh and eighth graders.

Next Monday, 3rd-6th grade students will get their turn.

Distance learning is still an option, and will happen alongside in-person instruction.

Kids will have to wear masks all day with six feet of social distancing.