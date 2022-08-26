DALY CITY (KRON) – San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa will be holding a rally in Foster City on Friday to save 100 geese from being killed.

The Foster City Council decided the geese need to die “due to the poop the birds create,” according to a press release from his office.

“Seagulls poop. Pigeons poop. Crows poop and so do ducks but no one is talking about killing them so why should we kill the geese?” Canepa, who represents Daly City, Broadmoor, Brisbane and Colma on the board of supervisors, stated. “This is one of America’s greatest planned cities but unfortunately its founders did not plan for the geese that have called Foster City home for generations.”

Canepa stated that the American Protection League has offered to “pay for a comprehensive plan that will address the poop problem for decades to come.” He characterized killing the geese as “a short-term scheme to pay someone to snap the necks of these geese at a total cost of $100,000 to $250,000.”

“We need to learn to live with the geese because, after all, ‘Everybody Poops,'” Canepa said.

KRON ON is streaming live

Canepa’s office stated that geese advocates are “are analyzing whether the Foster City Council has overstepped its authority under California statute, namely the California Environmental Quality Act, because geese are a part of the city’s environment and for the excessive cost to taxpayers.”

Canepa concluded saying “I am urging the council to please don’t murder the geese.”

The Foster City Council did not respond to an immediate request for comment Friday.

The rally will be held at 5 p.m. at Leo J. Ryan Memorial Park at 650 Shell Boulevard in Foster City.

Canepa is running for the United States House of Representatives seat being vacated by Jackie Speier (D) against fellow Democrat Assemblyman Kevin Mullin (San Mateo).