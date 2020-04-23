Eviction protection ordinance passes in Contra Costa County

ORINDA, Calif. (KRON) – Orinda is just one of 19 cities in Contra Costa County that will benefit from the newly-passed eviction protection and temporary rent freeze.

This was passed by the county’s board unanimously using emergency powers and applies to all residential and commercial properties.

The ordinance will temporarily prohibit evictions of tenants in all cities and unincorporated areas of the county who have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

It also establishes a moratorium on rent increases.

Protections include prohibition on evictions due to unpaid rent, meaning a property owner cannot evict a tenant for failure to pay rent if the tenant shows proof of income loss due to the virus until May 31.

It also includes a ban on no-fault evictions. A property owner cannot evict a tenant for any no-fault reason except to protect the health and safety of the owner, or another tenant or to allow the owner or family to move into the unit.

Also included – the moratorium on rent increases with a temporary freeze on those increases until May 31.

There’s also a grace period on pay back-rent for tenants who are experiencing loss of income.

Additionally, no late fees- the property owner cannot charge or collect late fees for unpaid rent and this extends until 120 days after May 31.

There’s also protections on eviction notices or lawsuits service after March 15.

Also included are tenants’ rights to recover damages – an owner who violates this new law by evicting a tenant can face civil action by the tenant for money and damages.

>> Learn more on the full ordinance here.

