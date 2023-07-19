SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office filed a misdemeanor charge Monday against a longtime prosecutor over “unlawful and unethical interference.”

The veteran prosecutor, Butch Ford, is one of District Attorney Pamela Price’s most outspoken critics. Ford told KRON4 Tuesday evening, “I’ve done nothing wrong, but in her world, it doesn’t matter. She wants to charge me with something because I’ve been outspoken. The entire thing is political.”

Ford resigned from ACDAO earlier this year. He was recently hired by the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office as a homicide attorney.

According to a press release issued by Price’s office, the misdemeanor charge filed against Ford stemmed from an incident in late April, when he allegedly provided “confidential work product information” to a police officer’s defense attorney.

In April, Ford was already on administrative leave — a decision Price made just days after she took office in January.

In May, Ford resigned from his position as deputy district attorney and handed Price a fiery resignation letter. In the letter obtained by KRON4, Ford blasted Price’s leadership. Ford wrote to Price, “Your short time in office has been marked by hubris, ignorance and lies. You have abandoned the victims of crime in this county. Your administration has attempted to silence members of this once proud office.”

Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price

Price is a longtime civil rights attorney. She was elected as DA on a platform pledging criminal justice reforms.

In his resignation letter, Ford asserted that Price’s criminal justice reforms are emboldening Alameda County’s violent criminals. Ford wrote, “Your policies have led to violent offenders celebrating the lack of consequences in Alameda County and our communities are suffering. I’m sure you take pride in these same offenders calling you ‘Auntie Pam.'”

Price’s office is now accusing Ford of giving confidential information to a defense attorney who represents San Leandro Police Department Officer Jason Fletcher. Officer Fletcher is facing voluntary manslaughter charges for the 2020 killing of Steven Taylor.

“On or about April 26, 2023, former ADA Ford provided confidential work product information to defendant Fletcher’s attorney and authored a declaration of support of defendant on a case he worked on while he was still an employee of the DA’s office. Ford’s unprecedented behavior violated Business and Professions Code Section 6131(b) and carries the additional serious consequence of mandatory disbarment,” the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office wrote.

Ford told KRON4 that he never worked on the Fletcher case.

Ford said he served as a whistleblower in Alameda County, filed a complaint with the county against Price, and he is protected under whistleblower laws. When asked about the charge filed against him, Ford told KRON4, “I am not worried at all. How can I be charged with a crime for being a whistleblower?”

Price’s office described the case against Ford as “unusual.”

“We recognize the public’s interest in this unusual case. We will not involve ourselves in, nor respond to, any personal or political attacks. We are committed to ensuring a fair, speedy, and public resolution of both the prosecution of defendant Fletcher and defendant Ford while upholding the principles of equal justice under the law for all residents,” ACDAO wrote.

Ford won several high profile murder cases during his 23 years in Alameda County. He was the star prosecutor for the 2020 Nia Wilson murder trial in Oakland.

Price’s office said it consulted with the California Department of Justice to confirm that there were no conflicts of interest preventing ACDAO from prosecuting a case against Ford.

Ford said he welcomes a speedy trial.