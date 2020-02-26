Ex-Bay Area teacher to serve 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to lewd acts with kids

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) – A former Bay Area teacher will serve 10 years in state prison after he pleaded guilty to lewd acts with two children under the age of 14, according to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office.
The defendant, Brandon Genest of Walnut Creek, will also need to register as a sex offender for life, says the DA’s office.
In June of 2018, the former chemistry teacher at Bently School in Lafayette was arrested after being accused of molesting two children while babysitting.
At the time, the Walnut Creek Police Department said Genest allegedly had two victims, ages 6 and 7, touch him inappropriately.
Police believed there were other victims.
Later that month, Genest was charged with two new felonies involving four victims under the age of 14, three boys and a girl.
