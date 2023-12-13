(KRON) — Prosecutors filed criminal charges against a U.S. Marine and retired East Bay police officer who allegedly shot his wife, barricaded himself inside his Pleasant Hill home for three days, prompted a neighborhood-wide shelter-in-place order, and shot at SWAT team vehicles.

Chunliam Nai Saechao, 40, is being held without bail in Martinez Detention Facility. On Wednesday, the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office charged him with nine felony counts, including attempted murder of police officers, assault with a firearm, and injuring a spouse.

Saechao served in the United States Marine Corps before he joined the Pittsburg Police Department in 2007. He rose through the ranks and received awards as a detective.

Chunliam Saechao (Image via Pittsburg Police Department)

When he retired from the police force in 2022, the Pittsburg Police Department wrote on Instagram, “Detective Saechao has been a valued member of the Investigations Division where he was primarily responsible for Domestic Violence Investigations.”

Saechao is now accused with committing a domestic violence-related crime.

The District Attorney’s Office said he “may have suffered a mental health episode” last week when he opened fire on his wife at their home on Cleopatra Drive. Saechao “shot at his wife while she was trying to gain entrance to their residence,” prosecutors wrote.

The wife was shot through a locked garage door around 7 p.m. on December 7. She was treated at a hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Chunliam Saechao is seen in Iraq while he served in the U.S. Marine Corps. (Image via PPD)

Meanwhile, a police standoff ensued back at the Cleopatra Drive house and neighbors were evacuated. The ex-cop refused to communicate with a police crisis negotiation team.

Pleasant Hill Police Chief Scott Vermillion ordered his SWAT team to disengage and leave the house at 2 a.m. on December 8 for a “cooling off” period. The shelter-in-place was also lifted for 15 hours. Saechao, who has expert military training in firearms and combat, remained inside his house with an assault rifle.

Instead of calming down, the mentally unstable Marine became even more unstable, investigators said.

Vermillion said he was the decision-maker throughout the tense, multi-day incident. The police chief told reporters, “Our adversary that night had military combat training. We did not believe he presented an immediate threat to the community. I decided that the presence of a SWAT team could have made things worse, so I ordered them to tactically disengage.”

Vermillion continued, “I believed that there would be a cooling off period, and that he would not escalate. He did the opposite. His mental health and social media posts elevated.”

Saechao wrote a flurry of strange tweets on X throughout the first standoff, including videos he shot through the windows recording police officers outside.

One tweet stated, “Come try to kill me if you dare I’ll kill you back.” Another tweet wrote, “I’m kinda over it you might as well kill me so I don’t have to try to help you guys anymore I know where I’m going next do you?” Another tweet stated, “And just so you know I am perfectly sane.”

The SWAT team was re-deployed back to the house after sunset on December 8. Officers attempted to negotiate with Saechao, and he fired dozens of rounds at armored SWAT vehicles, police said. Vermillion estimates that Saechao stuck the police car around 30 times using an assault rifle and shotgun.

“Mr. Saechao shot at officers who were in the process of evacuating residents from nearby homes. Bullets also struck a police vehicle during the evacuation, which had two officers inside. The officers inside the vehicle did not sustain any injuries,” the DA’s Office wrote.

Finally, on December 9, Saechao walked out of his house, with his hands up, and a gun on his hip, police said. According to Vermillion, Saechao wanted officers to shoot him. He was taken into custody by FBI agents and the SWAT team.

The police chief told reporters, “I do regret that our community, and especially the Sherman Acres neighborhood experienced a major disruption caused by this prolonged and serious event.”

Saechao will make his first court appearance on Thursday afternoon in Martinez.