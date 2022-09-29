OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A former Dublin Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) officer is facing sexual abuse charges against two additional female inmates, the United States Department of Justice announced Thursday in a press release. He was originally charged on Feb. 17with committing sexual abuse against one female victim.

The ex-officer, identified as 39-year-old John Russell Bellhouse of Pleasanton, served as a correctional officer at the all-female prison. Authorities said the incidents happened between December 2019 and October 2020.

Bellhouse is now facing charges that involve a total of at least three victims. The first victim, who is identified as “Victim 1,” was allegedly abused between February and October 2020 when she was under the custodial authority of Bellhouse, according to the press release.

“Victim 2” and “Victim 3” are described as inmates during their prison sentences and were also under the custodial supervision of Bellhouse when the alleged abuse happened. All the alleged acts of sexual abuse happened in the FCI Dublin Camp Safety Office, the release said.

The indictment charges Bellhouse with two counts of abusive sexual contact by Bellhouse against Victim 2. Bellhouse is facing one count of sexual abusive contact against Victim 3 that happened between May and December 2020, according to the release.

For each charge, Bellhouse faces a maximum required sentence of 15 years in prison, a minimum five-year term of supervision after release and a $250,000 fine. If convicted, Bellhouse faces a maximum statutory sentence of two years imprisonment, a minimum of five terms of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

Bellhouse is scheduled for a court appearance on Oct. 13 in U.S. District Court in Oakland. A jury trial is set for June 5, 2023.