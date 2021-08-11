Ex-employee accused of touching minors inappropriately at South Bay Trader Joe’s

LOS ALTOS, Calif. (KRON) — Police arrested a former Trader Joe’s employee for a series of sexual assaults against minors that occurred at a South Bay Trader Joe’s store, according to authorities.

Deepak Charan, a convicted sex offender, was working at the Trader Joe’s located at 2310 Homestead Rd. in Los Altos.

A boy reported that while shopping at Trader Joe’s, Charan approached him and touched him in an inappropriate sexual manner.

During the investigation, a second boy reported to police that Charan had touched him in a similar manner.

Police say the two victims did not know each other.

Los Altos Police detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Charan. On Tuesday, Charan, an East Palo Alto resident, was arrested.

Charan, 29, was transported and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail in San Jose.

Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Los Altos Police Department at (650) 947-2655.