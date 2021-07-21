Ex-fugitive sentenced for role in Northern California illegal gambling scheme

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A former San Francisco resident who escaped the country to avoid charges has been sentenced for his role in illegal gambling businesses across Northern California, the Department of Justice said.

30-year-old Orel Gohar fled via charter jet through Mexico, France and Israel after he was first arrested in 2017 and granted a pretrial release, according to court documents.

The DOJ said he operated an organization that installed and maintained illegal video slot machines and laundered at least $650,000 of the proceeds.

Gohar became a wanted fugitive when he did not appear in federal court for a hearing on Jan. 8, 2018, the DOJ said. He was finally arrested again in Israel in December 2019 then extradited back to the U.S.

This week, the U.S. District Judge for the Eastern District of California sentenced to two and a half years in prison.

Seven other people were also sentenced for their roles in the illegal gambling and money laundering schemes, the DOJ added.