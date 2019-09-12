Ex-NFL player Terrell Roberts shot to death in grandmother’s Richmond backyard

RICHMOND (KRON) — Former NFL defensive back Terrell Roberts was shot and killed in his grandmother’s backyard in Richmond Wednesday night, his family confirmed to KRON4.

38-year-old Terrell Roberts was shot at a home near Fascination Circle and Amend Road.

At this time no arrests have been made.

Terrell Roberts #30 of the Cinncinnati Bengals carries the ball against the New York Jets on August 10, 2003 at Giant Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Jets defeated the Bengals 28-13. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images)

An investigation is underway.

Roberts played cornerback with the Cincinnati Bengals from 2003 to 2004.

Before that he played three seasons at Oregon State University.

He is a native of the Bay Area.

A cousin close to Roberts spoke to KRON4 News Thursday morning.

He said Roberts was “a good role model to his little cousins.”

“He did a lot of positive things for them,” he said.

