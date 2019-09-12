Ex-NFL player Terrell Roberts shot to death in grandmother’s Richmond backyard

RICHMOND (KRON) — Former NFL defensive back Terrell Roberts was shot and killed in his grandmother’s backyard in Richmond Wednesday night, his family confirmed to KRON4.
38-year-old Terrell Roberts was shot at a home near Fascination Circle and Amend Road.
At this time no arrests have been made.
An investigation is underway.
Roberts played cornerback with the Cincinnati Bengals from 2003 to 2004.
Before that he played three seasons at Oregon State University.
He is a native of the Bay Area.
A cousin close to Roberts spoke to KRON4 News Thursday morning.
He said Roberts was “a good role model to his little cousins.”
“He did a lot of positive things for them,” he said.
