SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It’s been a long, dramatic journey home for former pilot Joseph Emerson. On Thursday, the 44-year-old Pleasant Hill man was granted freedom from custody in Oregon. A federal judge and a Multnomah County judge allowed the ex-pilot to return home to the Bay Area, KOIN reported.

The judges’ rulings were made with several pre-trial release conditions, including: Do not fly home and do not use “magic mushrooms.” Emerson’s wife, Sarah, agreed to drive him home to Pleasant Hill.

“We’re so excited. My kids are really happy. We want to have dad back. He’s happy to be able to come home. And yes, he’s doing well,” Sarah Stretch told KPTV in Oregon. “I married him because he was sensitive and caring and kind.”

“He deserves to be home,” Stretch added.

On October 22, the former Alaska Airlines pilot boarded a flight in Washington to travel home to his family in the Bay Area. He was sitting in one of the cockpit’s extra seats when he tried to cut off the jet’s engine fuel mid-flight, prosecutors said. Horizon Air Flight AS 2059 was “seconds away” from becoming a glider, prosecutors said.

Joseph Emerson listens in court on Dec. 7, 2023. (KOIN image)

Emerson later told police that he thought he was dreaming and was trying to “wake up.” He also admitted to trying psychedelic mushrooms for the first time 48 hours prior to the flight. “Emerson indicated he was in a mental crisis and had not slept in over 40 hours,” police wrote.

Two pilots wrestled Emerson in the cockpit and managed to maintain engine power, FBI agents wrote in an affidavit. The jet, which was supposed to fly from Washington to San Francisco International Airport, had dozens of passengers and 11 children onboard, court records state.

The quick-thinking flight crew handcuffed Emerson in the back of the plane and made an emergency landing at a Portland airport. The father-of-two was locked in a Multnomah County jail cell for seven weeks.

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office initially filed 83 counts of felony second-degree attempted murder against the former Alaska Airlines pilot. Emerson’s defense team received good news on Wednesday when a grand jury handed down an indictment without any attempted murder charges.

“The attempted murder charges were never appropriate in this case because Captain Emerson never intended to hurt another person or put anyone at risk – he just wanted to return home to his wife and children,” his defense lawyers Ethan Levi, Noah Horst and Norah Van Dusen said in a statement. “Simply put: Captain Emerson thought he was in a dream.”

Emerson was arraigned Thursday on 83 charges of recklessly endangering another person — for each person who was on the plane.

The judge granted releasing the ex-pilot from Multnomah County jail on several conditions. KOIN reported that Emerson cannot possess or use any controlled substances, including “magic mushrooms,” he cannot be within 30 feet of any operable aircraft, and he must participate in mental health counseling. He also posted $50,000 bail.

The ex-pilot’s Pleasant Hill neighbors described him as “very friendly.” One neighbor, Karen Yee, previously told KRON4 that his children sometimes go over to her house to play. “We still can’t believe it. We are still shocked. It doesn’t sound like Joe at all. I don’t know what happened to him mentally that he would do something like that.”

During an October interrogation with Port of Portland Police Department officers, Emerson told police that he struggled with depression for six years and his best friend had recently passed away.